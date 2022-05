The George and Frances Ball Foundation awarded $400,000 to the Muncie Children’s Museum More to Explore Campaign in 2020, designed to re-imagine and re-invigorate one of the community’s greatest treasures. MuncieJournal.com reports the Muncie Children’s Museum’s first capital campaign in over 25 years will expand some of its long-standing exhibits, while building its endowment and ensuring a future for the next generation.