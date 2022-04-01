VSTOP: a one of a kind Election Certification System, developed at BSU

Friday, April 1, 2022, a ribbon cutting was held at Ball State’s campus location that houses the VSTOP – the Voting System Technical Oversight Program – which allows for post election audits of electronic voting systems. HEAR THE ENTIRE PROGRAM HERE

Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan attended, as did BSU’s President Mearns, the professors that help train and teach the program, and several of the now 35 graduates of the certification. During her presentation, the Secretary announced that the number of counties to be audited will double to 10 in the upcoming election cycle.

Woof Boom Radio’s Director of News Operations and primary news Anchor, Steve Lindell talked to Sullivan after the program: