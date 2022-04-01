Madison County Family honored for 200 Years in Farming

WLBC’s Director of News Operations Steve Lindell spoke to Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch today about several families from WLBCland that were honored today for their longevity in Farming, including a Madison County family with 200 years of family farming. HEAR that interview HERE.

In honor of Indiana’s rich agricultural heritage, the Hoosier Homestead Award Program recognizes families with farms that have been owned by the same family for 100 years or more. The program was instituted in 1976 and recognizes the contributions these family farms have made to the economic, cultural and social advancements of Indiana. In the past 45 years, more than 5,800 farms have received the honor. There are two Hoosier Homestead Ceremonies each year: one is at the Indiana State Museum in March (2021) and the other is during the State Fair in August. Indiana family farms may qualify for the following: