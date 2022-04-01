$299k Median Home Price, First Time Drug Conviction, and more for 4/1/2022

Home prices hit $405,000 for the first time ever in March, but data reveals there is some hope on the horizon for pandemic-era buyers, according to the Realtor.com® Monthly Housing Trends Report released this week. In what they call the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson area, the median cost is $299,000 – a 10.0% increase year over year.

We asked about Ball State as the host of a huge fundraiser, about the new men’s basketball coach, and – a surprising answer about early retirements – it wasn’t about the money. BSU President Geoffrey Mearns talks about all that on This Weekend in Delaware County with Steve Lindell – first airing on 92-5 FM, 1340 AM and WXFN.com Saturday at 9 a.m. We’ll have additional coverage on our Monday morning Radio news as well.

Indiana state park properties and inns are hiring workers for the summer season. Most positions will be seasonal, but some are full-or part-time year-round positions. To apply for a position at one of the seven Indiana state park inns, see Indianainnsjobs.com.

40 years for killing with drugs. For the first time in Delaware County history, a drug dealer has been held criminally accountable for killing another person by illegally selling narcotics. Yesterday, Jessica Campbell was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said the evidence at trial demonstrated that the victim had asked Campbell to sell her heroin, but instead, the victim received a lethal dose of fentanyl. The victim, who was eight months pregnant, later died, as did the baby, as a result of an overdose.

You might already know that if you’re in a jam and you can’t call 911, you can text. Now that works, even if you don’t speak or text English. The Indiana Statewide 911 Board announced Wednesday that the service has been upgraded to include translation for over 100 languages.

A today event is planned from 5 – 6 pm called Pinwheels Into Action Super Hero Walk, at the Family Resource Center, 905 S Walnut St, Muncie. Come dressed as your favorite super hero! Walk 1.1 miles with local heroes in your community as they kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month. If it sprinkles; we have umbrellas for you! If it rains they will try again April 22nd.

Good news: a prominent east side Indianapolis pastor is hosting a Free Gas Giveaway Saturday, April 2nd at the Marathon station located at 5060 East 38th Street. Senior Pastor Bishop Lambert W. Gates, Sr., will help pump the gas from 10:00 till 11:30 a.m. or for as long as the supply lasts. All drivers will need to do is line up at the pump in an orderly fashion to receive this unconventional blessing.

Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman said “I am pleased with the sentence the Judge imposed…Another violent felon has been taken off the streets.” This week Larry Carroll II was sentenced to 9 years in prison. On March 2, a jury deliberated for approximately four (4) hours before finding Carroll guilty Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. He has prior felony convictions as well.

Anderson Museum of Art (AMOA) will host a special reception for the 41st Annual IN-Focus photography exhibition today, as part of 1st Friday in Downtown Anderson, from 5-8 pm. Winners from each category will be announced at 6:30 pm during the reception. The exhibition will be on display April 1- June 4.