40 years behind bars for a Muncie woman sentenced for her role in a drug overdose that killed both a pregnant local woman and her unborn child. The Muncie paper reports a jury found 34 year old Jessica May Campbell, 34, guilty of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. In 2018, Campbell sold fentanyl to Ashley Nicole Rudisill, who was 27 — and eight months pregnant — at the time of her deadly overdose.