Cameras in the Courtroom: Shane Shumate Sentencing Hearing

By Mike Rhodes—

On March 31, 2022 I was allowed to take my camera into the courtroom of Judge Marianne Vorhees during the sentencing of Shane Shumate.

A special four month pilot program between the Indiana Supreme Court, the Hoosier State Press Association, and the Indiana Broadcasters Association ended today allowing cameras into the courtroom. (A total of 5 courtrooms in Indiana were in the pilot program.)

Shumate was sentenced to 36 years in prison for the attempted murder of a Delaware County Sheriff’s deputy in addition to domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.

The video link below represents the entirety of the video I shot during the hearing. Due to the technical capabilities of the camera, the video consists of 13 individual files, shot sequentially and assembled into one long video at 720p HD. There was no editing of the material filmed and there was no mixing or editing of the audio.

The hearing was filmed by Mike Rhodes, Editor-in-Chief of MuncieJournal.com for Woof Boom Radio news.

This is what happened, as it happened during the sentencing hearing.