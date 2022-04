You can join the Indiana Youth Institute, an expert in child data analysis, as it presents its annual “State of the Child Conference” Wednesday, April 20 at the Ball State University’s Alumni Center. Indiana ranks 29th in the country in child well-being measurements. MuncieJournal.com reports the event starts with a continental breakfast at 8:30 a.m. The program goes 9-10:30 a.m. at the Ball State University Alumni Center, 2800 W. Bethel Ave., Muncie.