Governor Makes Area Appearance For Community Crossings Program

Earlier today, Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb was in Muncie to present local governments from across the state awards from the “Community Crossings program. MuncieJournal.com reports locally, Muncie received $1 million dollars, Delaware County received $995,000 and Daleville received $75 thousand dollars for road improvements. State officials announced 224 Indiana cities, towns, and counties received a combined $107.8 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program.