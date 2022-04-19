Muncie Water is Safe, says Company

No cause for alarm with Muncie water. The Delaware County Health Department has been made aware of some recent citizen concerns over discolored water within the Muncie city limits. They posted yesterday morning on their social media that they’ve been in contact with Indiana American Water and at this time do not believe there to be any cause for alarm. Indiana American Water posted the following statement on their Facebook Page on 4/18/2022 in the late afternoon: “Customers in our Muncie service area may be experiencing some temporary issues with slightly discolored water in the distribution system after recent work performed at our water treatment facility there. We are monitoring water quality and the water leaving our treatment facility continues to meet water quality standards. If you live in the Muncie area and you notice discolored water, please refrain from doing laundry or running your dishwasher and turn on several cold-water faucets for a short time until the water runs clear. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience as we work to resolve this issue.”