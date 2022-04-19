Muncie water is OK, Best Film Winner in Muncie Thursday, and all WBR Morning News for 4/19/2022

No cause for alarm with Muncie water. The Delaware County Health Department has been made aware of some recent citizen concerns over discolored water within the Muncie city limits. They posted yesterday morning on their social media that they’ve been in contact with Indiana American Water and at this time do not believe there to be any cause for alarm. Indiana American Water posted the following statement on their Facebook Page on 4/18/2022 in the late afternoon: “Customers in our Muncie service area may be experiencing some temporary issues with slightly discolored water in the distribution system after recent work performed at our water treatment facility there. We are monitoring water quality and the water leaving our treatment facility continues to meet water quality standards. If you live in the Muncie area and you notice discolored water, please refrain from doing laundry or running your dishwasher and turn on several cold-water faucets for a short time until the water runs clear. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience as we work to resolve this issue.”

You probably have a job. Indiana has the lowest unemployment ever in many places around the state, which is making it tough for big companies to hire workers. The Toyota plant in Princeton is one example… Gerry Dick with Inside Indiana Business, says Amazon is also trying to fill jobs at two new facilities in Elkhart County, competing with the RV plants there.

Yesterday was the 9th annual National Lineworker Appreciation Day. This annual day of recognition was established in 2013 to honor the thousands of men and women who often work in hazardous conditions to ensure the reliable delivery of electricity.

Early voting for the May 3 primary election began yesterday at eight satellite voting centers around the county – the first election cycle that Madison County will use vote centers on election day. Early voting at these locations runs through April 30 – Weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on April 23 and April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. State law requires a photo identification with the name matching that on the voter registration record and include an expiration date.

Another delay for the case that seems to go on and on: Delaware County contractor Tony Franklin remains scheduled to plead guilty May 4 in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, however the Muncie paper wrote yesterday that the Judge last week agreed to postpone Franklin’s sentencing until Sept. 8. His attorney said her client underwent a surgical procedure, and needed the change. Franklin is accused of conspiring to steer Muncie Sanitary District contracts to his business in exchange for “cash bribes and kickbacks.”

Gas City I-69 Speedway schedule has a 20-event-schedule for 2022 at the iconic Indiana track. An open “test and tune” practice day is set for Wednesday night, April 27 in preparation for the season opener on Friday night, May 6.

“The Addict’s Wake” is winner of the Best Film at the Hoosier Film Festival, and will be shown this Thursday in Muncie with Emmy-winning Director Michael Husain, and Producer Lisa Hall, there to answer questions and speak to their film’s call for action to reduce stigma and their aspiration of progress in this substance use disaster and with hope and courage for recovery. Pruis Hall at BSU doors open at 6pm, film starts at 6:30pm.

Anderson Community Schools is hosting a Teacher Job Fair on Thursday, April 21. This event is open to all internal and external teaching candidates that would like to work at ACS during the 2022-2023 school year.

Ball State football is set to host multiple prospect camps over the summer ranging from the end of May to the end of June. The camps, which are open to any and all entrants limited only by number, age, grade level, and/or gender, will take place at Scheumann Stadium. BallStateSports.com has all the info.

The Indiana Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program is awarding $189 million for 154 infrastructure expansion projects across the state in the program’s third round. More than 52,900 homes and commercial locations in 80 counties will benefit. 35 providers and utility cooperatives contributed more than $239 million in matching funds, resulting in more than $429 million total investment for broadband.