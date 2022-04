The Soup Kitchen of Muncie needs volunteers to prepare and serve food on weekdays. MuncieJournal.com reports nearly all food preparation, distribution, and cleanup is performed by volunteers and the need is growing as the Soup Kitchen is experiencing an increase in the number of people it serves. The Soup Kitchen needs volunteers for the morning shift, from 7:30 to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday, and for the afternoon shift, 1 to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday.