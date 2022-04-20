Heart Of Indiana United Way Hands Out Awards

Heart of Indiana United Way handed out its annual awards in Madison, Delaware, Henry, and Randolph County. MuncieJournal.com reports the Heart of Our Community Award – First Merchants Bank, Delaware County; Rising Stars Award– Frankton Students in Action, Madison County; Community Support Award – Reflectix, Madison/Henry County; Community Cares Award– Madison County Health Department and Henry County Health Department; Top Fan Award– Fayette County Community Voices; and Outstanding Advocate Awards– Mark Boehmer, Fayette County and Ceann Bales, Randolph County and Community Builder Award– AEP, Delaware County.