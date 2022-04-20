Big Bucks for Roads, 4/20 Day – and Cops are Watching, and all WBR Local News for 4/20/2022

224 Indiana cities, towns, and counties including Anderson, Daleville, Elwood and more received a combined $107.8 million in state matching funds for local road projects yesterday

The City of Muncie is partnering with the Urban Forestry Board to celebrate Arbor Day. This event will take place Saturday, April 30 at Minnetrista Museum & Gardens from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the circle drive. Followed by a tree planting demo from 12-12:30p. One of Mayor Dan Ridenour’s first initiatives was the 1000 trees in a 1000 days program.

Jimmie Johnson and other drivers are headed back to IMS this week – Open Test Sessions are today and tomorrow. The Indy 500 is live on WLBC May 29.

From the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute: today, more commonly known as 4/20 Day, has become synonymous with marijuana use and, in some circles, is considered a marijuana “holiday.” Consequently, there will likely be an increase in marijuana use, despite being against the law in Indiana. Motorists are encouraged to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911 or contacting their local department. Cops are always on high alert for signs of impairment while patrolling the road, but especially on days like 4/20.

Remember the vandalism at the Indiana Statehouse on March 27? The four juveniles that were caught now officially face charges ranging from Criminal Mischief, Criminal Trespass, Theft and Resisting Law Enforcement. Initial estimate of the damage is in excess of $17,000. Final charges of these 12 to 14 year olds will be determined by the Marion County Prosecutor Juvenile Division.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced 224 Indiana cities, towns, and counties receiving state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program. The Gov. was in Muncie yesterday for a ceremony, which included a ceremonial check presentation to the City of Muncie: how long has the program been around?….. – Woof Boom Radio’s Mike Rhodes was there. The next call for projects will open in July 2022 – we have photos and more coverage on MuncieJournal.com.

Shannon Galyan ’22, a senior majoring in political science, philosophy, and economics with a double minor in peace and conflict transformation and nonprofit leadership at Anderson University, has been named the 2022 Law Scholar.

The annual Indiana Run for the Fallen takes place in May – a three day run in tribute to every Indiana military service member who has died while serving or as a result of serving during the War on Terror, since October 12, 2000. Day 2 on May 14 will start at Freedom Park in Portland and will bring the runners near Daleville, Chesterfield, and Anderson at Memorial Cemetery – after starting the day before in Ft. Wayne, and ending the next day in Indianapolis.