A Randolph County woman is handed four years behind bars for her part in a deadly crash. 32 year old Audriana Rochelle Hardwick pleaded guilty to causing a death when driving while intoxicated. Police say she was drunk on Aug. 18, 2019 when she crashed head on into another driver on U.S. 27, just north of Randolph County. The other driver, 69 yearold Charles Miller of Fountain City was killed.