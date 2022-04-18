It’s not a game changer number but Delaware County saw its population creep up last year for the first time in a decade. The Muncie paper reports the population increase was 202 people. according to an estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The growth wasn’t confined to Delaware County. Five out of nine counties in East Central Indiana showed an uptick.
Population Uptick Last Year For Delaware County
