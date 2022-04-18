Melham Earns Second Runner Up At Miss Indiana State Fair Queen Contest

Kalyn Melham, Miss Delaware county fair queen was recently crowned second runner up at this year’s Miss Indiana State Fair queen contest in Indianapolis. The contest was originally scheduled for early January, but due to the pandemic not only was it postponed but the previous year’s contest was cancelled altogether. MuncieJournal.com reports there will be a callout and information night for the 2022 Delaware County pageant April 28th at the north entrance to the Memorial building at the fairgrounds at 7pm.