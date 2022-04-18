BSU Spring game’s “lack of bodies,” AU controversy, and all WBR Morning News for 4/18/2022

AU stirs controversy. People are still talking about this – Anderson University’s listening sessions on issues of race postponed after the plan for separate meetings for white students and students of color stirred controversy. The plan for separate listening sessions for students of color and white students triggered criticism on campus, in the Anderson community and nationally, with critics saying that the division into groups of students by skin color smacked of illegal racial segregation.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress now have a commonality, though it’s not in their ideals. Russia announced this week that 398 members of Congress are being sanctioned, including all nine Indiana representatives.

With very little fanfare, BSU football wrapped up their spring practice schedule Saturday with a public practice at Scheumann Stadium. Head coach Mike Neu said during the after game interviews, he didn’t have enough healthy bodies on the offensive line to play a full game. The Cardinals open the season Thursday, Sept. 1 at Tennessee with a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on WLBC. Ball State’s home opener is set for Saturday, Sept. 10.

Chad Cook has resigned his position as the head girl’s basketball coach at Pendleton Heights High School. Cook’s letter of resignation for the coaching position was accepted at the April 7 Board meeting.

A public ribbon-cutting and dedication for the Muncie Sanitary District’s new energy-efficient building on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be at 1:15 p.m. this Friday (April 22). Tours of the facility will be offered 1:30-3 p.m., according to an announcement send to WLBC Radio News.

BSU men’s volleyball swept Quincy over the weekend: Next up is Lewis, a team it swept twice this season but also a team which eliminated the Cardinals in the MIVA semifinals last season. A win Wednesday at 7 p.m. would give Ball State its first MIVA championship berth since 2009 – and another home match Saturday.

After 5 years in jail, he’s a free man in Anderson. It was one week ago today that we told you about the third murder trial for Tywaine Perry, but Thursday he left as a free man. The state of Indiana filed a motion in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 to dismiss charges of murder and attempted murder. Prosecutor Rodney Cummings was reported in the Herald Bulletin as unable for the State to “prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt.” Because the charges were dismissed with prejudice, Perry cannot be tried again on the same charges. Perry’s sister, K’Lyn said Tywaine’s first meal out of jail will be either pizza or steak.

Delaware, Blackford and Jay County Sample Ballots are now posted on our Local News Page. Hamilton county would not provide Sample Ballots saying they had too many variations. Grant and Madison county clerk’s offices have yet to respond, as of Sunday, 4/17/2022.

A lot of talk, and meetings, but little action. Several community members have requested the Anderson City Council progress with the distribution of the $23.1 million in federal funds. The Herald Bulletin reported last week that the three-member committee has been meeting with Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. on a plan for the distribution of the American Rescue Plan funds. Kellie Kelley, representing the Anderson Community Coalition, said a study has found only 10% of the nation’s cities are using the funds for premium pay.

For the third time in the past year, the Madison County Democratic Party will be electing a new chairperson. Amie Hood, who was elected last October as chairperson, resigned the position effective Friday. Hood is still seeking re-election to a second term as Monroe Township trustee. She is unopposed in the May 3 primary election for the Democratic Party nomination.

An open house is planned Tuesday, April 19 from 4 – 6 p.m., at the Delaware County Justice Center for Guardian Advocates, a nonprofit organization serving residents of Delaware, Grant and Madison counties. John Longnaker, an Anderson attorney affiliated with Guardian Advocates, will speak at 4:30 and 5:15 p.m. The organization is searching for volunteer advocates for seniors and incapacitated adults.