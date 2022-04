A group of East Washington Academy (EWA) students are Indiana’s 2022 M.A.T.H. Bowl champions! Thirteen EWA 4th and 5th graders beat out 114 other schools from around the state to claim the title. MuncieJournal.com reports the competition, recently held in Yorktown, consists of four rounds of eight multiple-choice questions varying in difficulty. The competition is based on Indiana’s Academic Standards for Mathematics.