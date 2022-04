A man from Eaton is charged with striking and killing a pedestrian on a westside street back in October of 2018. Police say 23 year old Mitchel J. Masterson faces a count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, carrying up to six years in prison. The Star Press reports Masterson was driving a Buick Rendezvous in the 100 block of South Morrison Road on Oct. 6, 2018, when he struck pedestrian 27 year old Joe Minor Jr. and did not stop.