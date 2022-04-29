News Briefs for Friday, 4/29/2022

One month from today, the Little 500 happens at Anderson Speedway. Rick Dawson said this will be a big one

The 74th annual event is May 28, with 33 non-wing sprint cars fighting for over $136,000.

We asked Congressman Greg Pence past week in studio about the situation on the boarder, and if that has any impact here in Indiana

Good local business news: Muncie’s Sea Salt and Cinnamon

Muncie Mayor Ridenour on a social media post earlier this week.

County election boards have a hiring spree ahead to make sure all polling places are fully staffed for Tuesday’s primary. Polling places need an inspector to open things up in the morning, and bipartisan teams of clerks to check voters in. It’s up to county parties to supply clerks — the local election board can fill any vacancies if it gets too close to Election Day.

Ivy Tech Community College and Magna today announced a new employee education program that provides Magna employees with a free education at the Muncie-Henry County campus.

Earlier this week, Woof Boom Radio’s Zach Johnson covered the annual Little 500 Press Conference, and royalty was in the room

May 28th is the race, at Anderson Speedway.

Two MAYOR stories lead this update. Muncie’s Riverside Jackson Trail news, from Mayor Ridenour

He said on a social media post earlier this week that some congestion and closures will be part of the work.

Another Mayor-story: Anderson’s Thomas Broderick earlier this week noted another race that happens the day AFTER the Little 500 at Anderson Speedway

That from the annual Press Conference covered by our Zach Johnson.

A correction: NO HORSES will be inside the BSU facility for the Derby themed Rialzo fundraiser in May

President Mearns from a WLBC Radio News Zoom Room interview yesterday…Just for fun, I added this

With this latest cold snap we’ve had, it’s good that we have to wait a little bit to start the Yorktown Concerts on the Green – Town Manager Pete Olson