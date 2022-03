Living Greens Farm, the largest indoor vertical aeroponic farm in the U.S., announced plans to locate operations in Delaware County, creating up to 120 new jobs by the end of 2024. MuncieJournal.com reports the company will invest nearly $70 million to establish a 200,000-square-foot farming, processing and packaging facility in Muncie. The indoor farm will feature smart automation at crop seeding, transplanting, harvesting, processing and packaging steps.