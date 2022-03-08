Muncie to continue to host IRONMAN 70.3

As mentioned in the Mayor’s State of the City address last weekend, the long-standing tradition of the now-named Ironman 70.3 Muncie is set for 2022, and beyond. * Press release, via City of Muncie.

MUNCIE, Ind./TAMPA, Fla. (March 8, 2022) – The IRONMAN Group in partnership with the City of Muncie

have agreed to extend their partnership with the continuation of the IRONMAN® 70.3® Muncie triathlon for

the next three years through 2024. The 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Muncie triathlon is scheduled for Saturday,

Oct. 1, 2022. Registration for this year’s event is now open by visiting, www.ironman.com/im703–muncie.

“We are excited to announce this renewal as we look forward to continuing to bring triathlon events to the

City of Muncie for years to come. This region has a rich history of hosting triathlons and it shows based on

the popularity of this event,” said Keats McGonigal Vice President of Operations – North America for The

IRONMAN Group.

In 2021 more than 3,200 athletes took part in the rare full–distance IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 triathlons

hosted on the same day, making Muncie one of only nine cities in the world to host both distances on the

same day. When the 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Muncie triathlon kicks off, it will mark the 42nd consecutive year

of hosting a triathlon event in the community.

In 2021, Muncie, Indiana and the East Central Indiana region played host to a full–distance IRONMAN and

IRONMAN 70.3 triathlons that welcomed over 3,200 athletes plus their support crews that boosted the local

economy through hotel stays. Additionally, downtown Muncie businesses saw a spike in profits and

revenue.

“Securing this deal is great news for Muncie after 2021’s IRONMAN events brought an economic impact of

more than four million dollars to Muncie and the surrounding East Central Indiana region through hotel

stays and a spike in profits and revenues to local business,” said City of Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour. We

look forward to inviting athletes and their friends and family back to our great city once again.”

The next edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Muncie is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

IRONMAN 70.3 Muncie athletes will also utilize Indiana’s longest rail trail, along with portions of the 1,272–

acre reservoir located in a 1,900–acre city park at Prairie Creek and the Prairie Creek Reservoir. All this

makes IRONMAN 70.3 Muncie a popular event amongst all triathletes.

For more information on IRONMAN 70.3 Muncie triathlon, visit www.ironman.com/im703–muncie. For more

information on the IRONMAN brand and global event series, visit www.ironman.com. Media related

inquiries may be directed to press@ironman.com.

#