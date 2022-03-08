Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour said During 2021, the city opened two new park renovations with splash pads at Cooley Park on the city’s southeast side and Halteman Park on the northwest side, during his state of the city presentation. In 2022, Riverview Park on the northeast side and Thomas Park on the southwest side will be updated and have splash pads added as well. The Tuhey Park splash pad will also be repaired for a total of five splash pads available throughout the city this year.

An Indianapolis police officer and a motorcyclist were taken to the hospital Sunday after they crashed into each other about two blocks east of Lucas Oil Stadium. The crash happened at around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of South Meridian and East Henry streets.The officer was headed to a “high-priority call” with his lights and sirens on when he was in a crash with a motorcyclist who was traveling east, IMPD Officer William Young told 13News. The officer and the motorcyclist were both taken to the hospital. They are in stable condition, Young said.

The global death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 6 million yesterday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The pandemic is now entering its third year.

A 47 year old “stay-at-home Noblesville mom” has been selected to be a contestant on “Survivor, Season 42. Marya Sherron appears to be the first Hoosier competing since 2016, when former Pacers center Scot Pollard finished 8th. The new season of Survivor premiers this Wednesday night.

The national average price for regular gas hit $4 for the first time since 2008, Saturday evening. The average price in Indiana was $3.96 per gallon, reported by Gasbuddy.com. In the past week, gas prices have spiked 41 cents, going up 15 cents last Friday alone. The all-time record is $4.10 per gallon. Gasbuddy predicts gas prices will keep rising and you could see a new record high set.

An advocate for children with disabilities says she believes Indiana state senators never took seriously a bill they defeated in a rare 0-50 vote that would have changed the handling of special education disputes between families and schools. No senators spoke against the bill, but some laughed and shouted at bill sponsor Sen. Dennis Kruse of Auburn to change his “yes” vote so that the final tally was unanimously NO. Some cheered as the result was announced. Kim Dodson, CEO of the advocacy group Arc of Indiana, said the Senate’s action hurt children with disabilities and their families. Dodson also said, “I think they should be embarrassed with the way that this bill was handled in the Senate from start to finish. The whole body should be embarrassed.”

During his State of the City address, Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour said the city has contracted to host the successful IRONMAN Triathlon through 2024. Last year’s Triathlon held at Prairie Creek Reservoir resulted in over $4 million dollars in economic impact for Muncie. Also at Prairie Creek—a new ADA boat dock was purchased in 2021 and will be installed this year. A south shore expansion with a new campground is in the works. Along with Ridenour’s emphasis on city parks, the city planted 352 trees last year under Ridenour’s 1000-trees-in-100-days plan.

Robert Mead is the City of Muncie’s new Fire Department Chief. Mead has served on the Muncie Fire Department for 21 years. Former Fire department chief, David Miller, who has 37 years with the Muncie fire department has now taken over the role of the fire department’s “chief inspector.”

A $50,000 grant from the Ball Brothers Foundation is helping to fund the production of a feature-length documentary film about Hoosier native and baseball great, Carl Erskine. Erskine’s story highlights his life-long impact on race relations and treatment of those with physical and intellectual disabilities. The premiere for the documentary will be held in August 2022 and the film will eventually be broadcast by PBS stations across the U.S.

A favorite exhibit is returning to the Indianapolis Children’s Museum. “Dinosphere, a 3 story exhibit opens on March 19th. The exhibit originally opened in 2004 and has been closed the last year as the museum transformed and expanded the attraction.

Ross Community Center will have its Spring Break Camp for Kids age 6 to 9 on Monday March 14th through Thursday March 24th from 10am to 4pm each day. Stop by Ross Community Center to register your child.

An Alexandria man died Saturday after the motorcycle he was riding struck the back of a car. Christopher Myers, age 50, died at an Indianapolis hospital Saturday from serious injuries, according to Maj. Joey Cole with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. Myers was not wearing a helmet and was taken by helicopter from the accident to the Indianapolis hospital.

Anderson High School’s D26 Career Center is accepting applications for students interested in participating in a career program during the 2022-2023 school year. Students interested in working at factories such as Nestle, Keter North America or Red Gold should consider enrolling in the advanced manufacturing program. Applications are due March 31st.

Students actively enrolled at Anderson Elementary School may participate in a Anderson Elementary Food Distribution Drive-Through on March 15th from 5 to 6pm. Each participant going through the drive-through will receive one pre-bagged parcel of food.

The School of Music, Theatre, and Dance at Anderson University will be hosting its annual “Spring Into Dance” April 1st at 7:30 p.m. and April 2 at 2:30 p.m. All shows will be held at Reardon Auditorium. The collection of works is choreographed by faculty and allows AU students the opportunity to explore a full range of artistic expression.