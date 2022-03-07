Law Office Employee Accused Of Theft

A long-time employee of a local law office has been arrested on a charge of theft. The Herald Bulletin reports 60 year old Durrenda Smith of Pendleton, was arrested in connection with the theft of $25,085 from the Jane Cotton law office.

The probable cause affidavit states Smith wrote 20 checks to herself from September, 2020 through Feb. 23, 2022.

Cotton told the paper that Smith has worked 22 years in her law office and was considered a family member.