The East Central Indiana Regional Partnership’s (ECIRP) Board of Directors, has announced the selection of Trevor Friedeberg as the new President and CEO of ECRIP, the regional economic development organization representing Blackford, Delaware, Fayette, Grant, Henry, Jay, Randolph, Rush and Wayne counties. MuniceJournal.com reports Friedeberg comes to the ECIRP from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, where he was the Director of Business Development Projects.