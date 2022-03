A warrant has been issued for a 67-year-old woman in connection with the death of a Chesterfield man killed in a motorcycle crash. The Herald Bulletin reports 49 year old Brian Harney was struck by a car driven by Martha Neata-Skehan on Sept. 26 and died more than two weeks after the crash. Neata-Skeham has been charged with two felony counts of causing death when operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.