Thursday, 3/17/2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

An Indianapolis judge has set a hearing for May in a class action lawsuit filed against the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. The lawsuit alleged that people were arrested without a warrant and detained in the Madison County Jail for 48 hours or longer without a court appearance or notification of the charges, according to the Herald Bulletin.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced the state’s mortgage assistance program, the Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund (IHAF). The portal is accepting applications for mortgage assistance for Hoosiers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to that program, additional resources for Hoosiers in need of assistance – Rental Assistance, and Utility Assistance is available. eap.ihcda.in.gov.

BSU beat Ohio State last night o the road – Men’s Volleyball hosts the same team at 7 p.m. Sat. at Worthen Arena. Tickets starting at just $7. That afternoon at 2 p.m., a celebration of life for the late Dr. Don Shondell will be held, also at Worthen.

Some say tradition, some say offensive – for WLBC’s morning news, I’m Sidny Grow. Anderson High School has been represented by the Indian mascot since the 1920’s, but a recent video posted to TikTok has the school under fire. As of Tuesday, the video, which carries the hashtag #culturalappropriation, had more than 688,000 views. While the AHS rituals are being evaluated, there will be no public performances of them anytime soon – Basketball season ended for AHS early this month, and that’s when the performance is done most frequently.

Calling for John Bailey, husband of Terry Whitt Bailey, will be Friday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. at Union Missionary Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will be at Noon on Saturday with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. until the service begins which will also be Live Streamed on YouTube and on the church’s Facebook page.