On Thursday, March 31st, Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie will celebrate Club members at The Great Futures Dinner at the Horizon Convention Center. MuncieJournal.com reports doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the program beginning at 6 p.m. Breakfast for dinner will be served. If you are interested in becoming a Partner or would like more information on reserving a table, please contact Amy Gibson at 765-282-4461.