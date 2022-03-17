The last day to register to vote in the May 3 primary election in Madison County is rapidly approaching. The Herald Bulletin reports local residents have until noon on April 4 at the Madison County Voter’s Registration office at the courthouse or on line.
Early voting at the Madison County Government Center begins on April 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Voting Registration Deadline In Madison County
