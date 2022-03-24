Three Arrests In Catalytic Converter Thefts Case

Three arrests made this week in a probe into the theft of of catalytic converters. Police got a tip that someone at a West Stirling Drive address had been involved in vehicle thefts. Through their investigation they arrested 31 year old Jackie Lee Barger of New Castle, and 48 year old Carl Lee Monroe of Muncie, both preliminarily charged with burglary, theft of precious metals, theft of auto parts and two counts of auto theft. Also, 24 year old Jamie Lynn Monroe, 24, of Muncie, was preliminarily charged with burglary and identity deception.