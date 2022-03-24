Daughters of the American Revolution Present Awards

To commemorate National Women’s History Month, the Paul Revere Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution presented special DAR Chapter History Awards to Karen Vincent, Retired Director of Collections, Minnetrista Museum and Gardens, Karen Good, Delaware County Historical Society Genealogist and Board Member, Sara McKinley, Carnegie Library Manager, Melissa Gentry, Ball State University Libraries Map Collections Supervisor and Chris Flook, Ball State University lecturer and Delaware County Historical Society Past President.