PlySpace, in collaboration with the Ball State Department of Theatre and Dance, presents an Artist Talk by PlySpace Resident Fellow in Theatre, Derek Spencer. MuncieJournal.com reports Spence will present an artist talk about his past projects and process on Tuesday, April 5 at 7:00pm in the Arts and Journalism building, room 225, on the campus of Ball State University. This event is free and open to the public. Masks are recommended, but not required.