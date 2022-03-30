Mother Charged With Murder In 5 Year Old Son’s Death

Follow up on a story we told you about Tuesday. A Portland woman is charged with murder in the death of her 5-year-old son.

Documents say 27-year-old Chelsea Lanett Crossland beat, spanked and choked her son, Christian, and at times punished the boy by not allowing him to eat “for days at a time.” The Muncie paper reports the child died in his family’s home, in the 600 block of South Western Avenue, on March 24.