Anderson is sinking money into the pavement people drive on. The city is planning to spend $2 million on street paving in 2022 and April 12th has been set as the date to receive bids for contract paving. It is expected that the contract paving will cost approximately $1.7 million and doesn’t include the paving work being done by the Anderson Street Department or through the Indiana Community Crossings program. The proposed contract and in-house projects include 37 streets in the community .