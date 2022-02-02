Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, Woof Boom Radio morning news

Yesterday from Governor Holcomb – WLBC’s Steve Lindell spoke to him on a wide ranging number of topics, from vetoes, to school legislation, to conceal carry, to the way that public health emergencies are ordered. FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

With snow predicted the American Heart Association encourages Hoosiers to protect their hearts while moving snow. Don’t drink alcoholic beverages before or immediately after shoveling, Be aware of the dangers of hypothermia – dress in layers of warm clothing. It’s also critical for people to recognize the signs of a heart attack and to call 9-1-1 immediately if they experience any of those signs.

Elwood residents won’t be swimming this summer at the Mary Beth Dunnichay Aquatic Center – more likely than not according to the Herald Bulletin – as city officials figure out what repairs it needs and whether that would be more economical than building a new facility. The project now is being turned over to the Elwood Redevelopment Commission.

Full for Saturday – shortly after the WLBC interview yesterday, all available free microchip sessions were filled up by Muncie Animal Care and Services for this Saturday’s event at the Fieldhouse. There will be no walk up’s due to time constraints, and COVID distancing.

Final days to file – Secretary of State Holli Sullivan

The Primary Election is May 3rd. FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

EOC activated. The Delaware County Emergency Operations Center was activated at 6 a.m. today, and will remain as such until at least 6 p.m. Friday – on alert for situations to keep the community safe. Director John Coutinho told WLBC Radio news yesterday in a situational meeting that their Facebook will provide updates, as well as close contact with WLBC.

INDOT will be at a full call with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state beginning overnight into this morning. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the winter storm and afterword to continue cleanup efforts.

Public hearing, postponed – because the meeting was not properly advertised, according to county attorney Jeff Graham, reports the Herald Bulletin. A planned opportunity for the public to comment on the proposed new jail for Madison County has been delayed by the Madison County Commissioners.