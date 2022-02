The Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force on Monday arrested a Muncie man and seized about two pounds of meth from his southside home. According to the Muncie paper they seized 890 grams of meth, street value about $26,000, from a bedroom at a residence on the 100 block of East 14th Street. 20 year old Anson Jay O’Nea is charged with dealing in meth, dealing in heroin and maintaining a common nuisance.