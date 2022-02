Muncie Habitat for Humanity is excited to announce that the Critical Home Repair Program is now open for applications. If your home is in need of repair related to health, life, safety issues or code violations you are invited to apply for this program (examples include roofs, furnaces, water heaters, etc.) MuncieJournal.com reports applications can be picked up in our office (1923 S Hoyt Ave.) or they can be mailed out by request, by contacting Ryan, at RPayonk@munciehabitat.org.