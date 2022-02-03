Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Prepare for power outages, just in case. AEP’s full staff of Meteorologists are monitoring the storm – Line workers, damage assessors and vegetation workers are prepared for restoration efforts as needed as soon as conditions safely allow. When power goes down, Critical services such as water treatment facilities, emergency response and hospitals are first, then Large circuit outages affecting multiple neighborhoods and large pockets of customers. Make a plan. Decide what you’ll do if there’s an extended power outage.

IU Health Ball Memorial Physicians’ Offices are contacting patients to reschedule if needed, or arrange virtual care, but if you have not talked to anyone and have an appointment, please call ahead to confirm the clinic is open before you travel. This is suggested for all professional appointments.

More from our conversation this week with Governor Holcomb: WLBC’s Steve Lindell asked about CRT

And, we reported on an amendment to some legislation related to Teachers’ being required to post their curriculum

That entire interview airs on This Weekend in Delaware County from Woof Boom Radio.

Common symptoms of the COVID variant may differ slightly from previous variants. Loss of taste and smell does not seem to be as prominent; instead, patients often exhibit sore throat, runny nose/congestion, headache, and fatigue. The Delaware County Health Department says it’s important to get tested if you are experiencing any of the listed symptoms, just to be sure.

The Indiana Democratic Party issued the following statement by Myla Eldridge – Vice Chair of the Indiana Democratic Party – to celebrate Black History Month. The statement in part stated, “Black Americans advocated and fought for decades to be given the opportunity to cast their ballot in our nation’s free and fair election process…House Bill 1116 would restrict voting rights in our state, and I urge all Hoosiers to do their part to call out this unjust and un-American culture war.”

Stay safe if you need a generator. If your power goes out, protect yourself against Carbon Monoxide (CO) poisoning and fires. Operate portable generators outside only, at least 20 feet away from the house. Opening doors or windows will not provide enough ventilation. And, try to use ones equipped with a safety feature to shut off automatically when high CO concentrations are present around the generator.

More from Senator Mike Braun on President Biden’s decision to send 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe. “I am strongly opposed to President Biden’s decision… to defend countries that should defend themselves, potentially involving us in another conflict after just ending a 20 year war.” He continued, “President Biden’s weakness on the world stage will put more American troops in harm’s way just as it did in his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.”

City of Muncie asked us to ask you to avoid parking on city streets, especially Walnut Street to allow for snow clearing. They did not mention anything about towing or tickets – but it does make crews work more efficient getting city streets safe.

The ICE League Basketball Draft Camp is this coming Saturday! There’s still time to sign-up your 7th or 8th grader – 6th-grade girls allowed too – for this program that focuses on academics, character, and health – Southside, Northside, or Burris kids must have a GPA of 2.0 or higher. Sign up at muncieyouthathletics.com.

As you plan your wardrobe for tomorrow – The American Heart Association is rallying women in Indiana to “Reclaim Your Rhythm” on Friday, Feb. 4 as a part of the Association’s Go Red for Women® National Wear Red Day®.

About an hour and a half from Muncie, the Nucor plant in Crawfordsville opened in 1999. Chris Davis is back now, with the steel mill’s new jobs coming soon