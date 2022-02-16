Muncie apartment fire out – many without a home

Muncie Apartment fire this (Wednesday) morning. 11 families displaced, with a total of 24 residents, the one building of the Colonial Crest Apartments was called a total loss by Red Cross representative Mark Slusher. No injuries, and Red Cross was on scene right away providing canteen to firemen and caseworkers, and meeting with those impacted. Muncie Police Department officers cleared the apartments and located people and pets that were removed, according to Chief Nathan Sloan. Photo credit above: Mark Slusher. Below: WLBC’s Jared Boomer.