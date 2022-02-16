Ball State Announces ‘Top 100 Student Awards’

The Ball State University Foundation has revealed the recipients of the University’s inaugural “Top 100 Student Awards.” MuncieJournal.com reports the award recognizes 100 outstanding junior and senior undergraduates who represent the spirit of Beneficence, Ball State’s institutional statue and icon that symbolizes the generosity of the five Ball brothers whose land donation to the State of Indiana allowed the University to flourish. The complete list of Ball State’s 2022 Top 100 Students can be found on the Foundation’s website.