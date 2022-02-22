MCS: Mask Optional, effective immediately

Moments ago, the Muncie Community Schools Board voted to follow the newest Indiana State Department of Health guidelines, and remove the mask mandate for students and staff (it was made clear that students and staff that wish to wear masks may continue to do so). At the conclusion of the vote, most members of the Board, as well as the small audience in the room, removed their masks – and some applause could be heard from some members of the audience. The other guidelines released by the State last week will also seemingly be followed. Dr. Kwiatkowski said that Communication Director Andy Klotz would be sharing more specificity with the public tonight, and we will share and report as such. HEAR THE ENTIRE MEETING BELOW