Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

The team at Insurify recently released data about the most affordable home markets in 2022, which measured affordability, proximity to metropolitan amenities, and overall quality of life. Of the 20 cities identified in the report, Indiana claimed three: Terre Haute, Kokomo, and Muncie.

Former Ball State sports information director and administrator Joe Hernandez was selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022. He was affiliated with his alma mater for nearly 40 years from student to administrator.

The Butler men’s basketball team have Seton Hall tonight. The BSU Cardinal women’s team, after winning Monday have a road game tonight – then home Saturday in a women-then-men-double-header – all games on regular Woof Boom radio Channels. Purdue men at Michigan State on Saturday, on The HBU.

UNITY in OUR Community will present the “Second Annual Love Fest: Celebrating our Firsts” from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 26 at Minnetrista, and will celebrate Black Muncie trailblazers who were “firsts” in their jobs, community action, academic achievement and more. To share a first, email Maria Williams-Hawkins, associate professor of media, Department of Media, Ball State, mhawkins@bsu.edu.

Artwork for the 23rd annual student art exhibition may be dropped off from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 25 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Anderson Museum of Art. All Madison County students of high school age are eligible to enter the exhibition. This includes any student who attends public, private or home school or lives in Madison County.

Do you find yourself turning to Google when you hear new slang terms like “woke” or others? If so, you’re not alone. It can be tough to keep up with Gen Z and the seemingly ever changing lingo. A new report shows that people in North Dakota, Alaska and Hawaii had the highest volume of Google searches for popular slang terms.

This Friday, February 25th, is senior night for the Bearcats at the Muncie Fieldhouse. During the halftime Varsity game, the Muncie Central Winter Color Guard will perform their 2022 show, “Love is the Secret.” The game will be live on The MSS AND Woof Boom Radio TV, free on You Tube.