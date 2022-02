Artwork for the 23rd annual student art exhibition may be dropped off from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 25 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Anderson Museum of Art. The Herald Bulletin reports all Madison County students of high school age are eligible to enter the exhibition. This includes any student who attends public, private or home school or lives in Madison County.