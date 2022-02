Madjax is hosting Super “Twos Day” as a chance to explore, discover and create with mini maker workshops and STEM giveaways. According to MuncieJournal.com, Super ‘Twos Day’ will be Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, starting at 2 p.m., with two sessions of featured activities– from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.