ARP Funds Available To Neighborhood Groups

The City of Muncie allocated $1 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to support the work of neighborhood associations. MuncieJournal.com reports all neighborhoods are eligible and any interested must submit either an Intent to Organize or Intent to Apply application no later than March 1st. Once an application has been received, neighborhood representatives will meet with MAP’s Neighborhood Coordinator, Mo Orbin, by April 15th to discuss their individual needs and aspirations. Pre-applications will then be due by May 1st.