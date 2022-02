The Young Men’s’ Restoration Academy will present an evening of the spoken word celebrating Black History month with original work, writings, and speeches of significant black leaders including Dr. Martin Luther King. MuncieJournal.com reports the program will take place from 5:30 – 8 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20th at Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main St., Muncie. The evening presentation is FREE and open to the public