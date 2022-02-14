Monday, 2/14/2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Mask in Muncie. What would it take for MCS to reduce restrictions, and take away the mask mandate? Dr. Kwiatkowski told me again last week, they continue to consult with docs with IUBMH and health department.

Researchers say people should exercise after they get their COVID-19 vaccine – Iowa State University study shows those who did it for 90 minutes after getting vaccinated with Pfizer’s shot had a higher antibody response opposed to those who didn’t.

For the first time since 2006, Anderson boy’s basketball will reign supreme in the always tough North Central Conference – they can clinch an outright title Tuesday with a win at home against Richmond.

People are still talking about Monroe Central High School Friday night – the capacity crowd enjoyed Monroe Central beating Wapahani by 1. Golden Bear senior Jackson Ullom told the Muncie paper, “That’s one of those ‘Once in a lifetime’ atmospheres. We’re going to remember that for the rest of our lives.”

Senator quietly visits ECI. Sen. Mike Braun said the Republican National Committee was correct in backing away from a recent statement on the Jan. 6, 2021, incident. Last week the RNC issued a statement that the House Jan. 6 committee was persecuting people engaged in “legitimate political discourse.” Braun visited the Clean Slate treatment center in Anderson on Friday, and told the Herald Bulletin it was normal political discourse, for anyone who didn’t break into the Capitol.

Update to this story: those two Oklahoma residents have been formally charged with neglect of a dependent after exhaust fumes from their vehicle left their children unconscious. The Muncie paper did not report on the condition of the kids, who were taken to an Indy hospital.

Weight loss influencer Lexi Reed of Terre Haute, Indiana has been in a hospital for about a month, according to People Magazine. She lost more than 300 pounds in less than two years starting in 2016.

BSU nuggets: Men’s Volleyball got two more wins – on the road no less! Home Thursday night and Saturday afternoon. The men’s and women’s hoops teams lost – home games this week: Men tomorrow, Women Wednesday.

Tuesday, The HBU has boy’s high school boy’s basketball, as does The MSS – that’s Yorktown at Muncie Central. The IHSAA boys tourney Pairings Show is Sunday from 5-7pm.