Friday Feb. 18, 2022 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

Steve Lindell and BSU President Geoffrey S. Mearns are pictured during Thursday’s zoom interview.

COVID stats-improvement sounds positive at Ball State. We asked BSU President Mearns how soon could there be a change. We mentioned Purdue University’s “mask optional” change starting today.

Maybe another move towards the “old normal:” COVID school changes in Indiana start this coming Wednesday from the Indiana Department of Health. Among the changes—Schools no longer will be required to conduct contact tracing or report positive cases to the Department. Schools no longer will need to quarantine students who are exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.

An arrest warrant issued for a man being held in Tennessee on the charge of abuse of a corpse—Ian Shelden is charged with murder, obstruction of justice, auto theft, fraud and more. The process to extradite him to face these charges in Delaware County is underway. Delaware County Prosecutor Eric M. Hoffman filed the charges relating to the 2016 disappearance of Mark Trent.

Senator Todd Young is keeping up the pressure on the White House to come up with solutions to keep inflation from getting worse.

Yorktown’s Manager Pete Olson says the bidding process is nearly complete. He said INDOT needs to “check all the boxes” before it’s finalizes, and in the end the impact to the Player’s Club property will be minimal.

Drinking too much alcohol puts you at risk of getting cancer. A new nationwide survey found that only 20% of Americans were aware that wine increases cancer risk. By the way, today is National Drink Wine Day. Yay!

He didn’t make it. Randy Snelson, 46, Anderson, was crossing the street last Sunday on 8th Street and was hit. He passed away Thursday. The Anderson Police Department Crash Team says the investigation is continuing.

BSU gymnastics home meet is Sunday at 1 p.m. Free admission at Worthen Arena.

On Friday, Congressman Jim Banks, who represents northeast Indiana in Washington, will face the Indiana Elections Board, on a challenge that he’s not qualified to run for Congress. The accusation is that Banks and other Republicans, participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. An Indiana attorney representing one of the representatives who is being challenged says it’s a ludicrous scheme.

A “back in person” event tomorrow, the Muncie Walk a Mile event – gathering time will be 8 – 9 a.m. at the Fieldhouse. Frank Baldwin told us last year, people got creative. This year, there was also a virtual option, but from all indications, many hundreds of people will brave the cold to help, safely. There is also a Marion version of the event, for the Mission in Grant County.

More COVID school changes in Indiana start this coming Wednesday from the Indiana Department of Health. Among the changes —Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate for five days and might be able to return on Day 6. Demand for testing also has fallen significantly, so the clinic across from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will end operations on Saturday, Feb. 26. And, they will suspend its testing and vaccination strike teams.

The bill to ban transgender girls from girls’ high school sports could go to Governor Holcomb as early as Tuesday:

On This Weekend in Delaware County, you’ll hear the acceptance speech from last month’s Legacy Award winner, Carl Kizer Jr. The humble award winner talked about his upbringing… That entire segment airs on several Woof Boom Radio stations this weekend.