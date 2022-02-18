Man Charged In Muncie Store Robbery

A man who tried to rob a Muncie store this week pulled a knife on a clerk, say police. The Muncie paper reports 33 year old

Marquis Laval Hardy was arrested Wednesday and charged with robbery and attempted theft following the incident at the ALDI grocery store at 210 W. McGalliard Road. Police say the suspect reached into a cash register and grabbed money and a struggle ensued when the clerk tried to grab it back.