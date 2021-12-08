Wednesday, 12/8/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

From the American Red Cross: blood supply is at historically low levels. They noted yesterday in a press release that some patients relying on a transfusion may not receive the blood they need. Please donate if you can.

Alexandria residents will be paying higher fees for ambulance service starting Jan. 1. The Alexandria City Council voted Monday to raise the fees by $75 per run. First time in two years the fire department has asked for an increase. Right before the council meeting, the Board of Works voted unanimously to recommend the increase to the full council.

The Ball State Department of Theatre and Dance is proud to once again bring to life Charles Dickens’ most magical story, A Christmas Carol. The performance will be Thursday, December 9th at 7:30 p.m at the University Theatre!

The Anderson Police Department has revised the procedure for residents to file a complaint. Complaints may be made by the person involved, whenever possible, that person’s attorney, or in the case of a juvenile, a parent or guardian.

November U.S. Jobs Report ‘Disappointing’ At First Glance, But Could Underestimate Growth – according to BSU economist Dr. Mike Hicks. Last Friday in a press release, he said “…with earlier revisions, this jobs report announces an additional 300,000 new jobs, and probably understates the actual value substantially. Expect large revisions in January.”

Free event alert – Sunday 7 p.m., a free Concert at Alex First Baptist on State Road 9, including a reading of “The Night Before Christmas.”